Supply Chain

Dutch Discounter Action Moves To Biodiesel For Trucks

By Robert McHugh
Discounter Action has announced that around 150 trucks from its distribution centres (DC) in Zwaagdijk and Echt are now running on HVO 100 biodiesel.

The dutch retailer said this is an important step in making Action's operations more sustainable by reducing emissions from its trucks by 90%.

The switch to biodiesel follows a successful pilot at the retailer's head office in Zwaagdijk, where it investigated the effects of HVO 100.

Fuel Partner

Action is working with a fuel partner at its distribution centres in the Netherlands to supply trucks with HVO 100.

In cooperation with this partner, HVO 100 is offered at the pump. Action said this allows truck drivers to refuel effortlessly without interruptions in their daily activities.

HVO 100, or Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil, is the biodiesel used for Action’s trucks. It is a fuel that can be produced from various resources.

To eliminate any risk of HVO production contributing to deforestation, Action chose to use a product 100% guaranteed to be produced from recycled vegetable oils, such as used frying oil.

The retailer said the HVO 100 used meets EU standards and contributes to a greener future.

'Sustainable Solutions'

In a statement, Action noted, 'By switching to HVO biodiesel, Action contributes to reducing CO2 emissions and helps reduce its impact on the environment.'

'Action is pleased to take this important step and continues to strive to deploy more sustainable solutions to reduce its CO2 footprint,' it added.

Action reported a 30% increase in sales in 2022, to €8.9 billion, with operating EBITDA growing to €1.2 billion.

The discounter grew its presence in all the countries in which it operates, while its store count increased by 280, which is a record level of store openings in a year.

It operated a total of 2,263 stores as of the end of 2022.

