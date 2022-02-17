ECOBOX Offers A Sustainable Display Choice

The ECOBOX was created to satisfy demand for an ecological pallet box in the horticultural field.

The pallet is made from 100% recycled plastic, but this is not just any plastic – it's plastic that would have gone to landfill because it couldn't be reused elsewhere.

The cardboard box, meanwhile, is made from recycled paper with FSC certification.

The sleek, modern design of the pallet enables an unbeatable stacking capability, optimising the use of space throughout the whole production line.

With ECOBOX, around 3,960 pallets can be placed in a truck, compared with the standard equivalent at 990 pallets per truck.

The ultra-light pallet, weighing in at 6.5kg, helps reduce CO2 emissions throughout the transportation of horticultural products worldwide.

The design of ECOBOX is inspired by three generations of knowledge, and results in about 400% reduction in CO2 emissions for a supermarket using 350,000 pallet boxes in a season to transport watermelons and melons.

One standard truck generates 1,018 tonnes of CO2. To complete the delivery of 350,000 pallet boxes, the supermarket would need 353 trucks. This would result in total emissions of around 359,354 tonnes.

With ECOBOX pallets, the same delivery can be completed with 89 trucks, or a total emission of 90,602 tonnes.

The company is also implementing a returnable system for its pallets in order to facilitate cleaning, reuse and repair.

Based in Almería, Spain, ECOBOX Group specialises in logistics and packaging solutions for the agricultural sector.

