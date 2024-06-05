52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Supply Chain

El Corte Inglés Renews MSC, ASC Certification For Fresh Fish

By Dayeeta Das
Spanish retailer El Corte Inglés has renewed its MSC and ASC certifications for fresh fish, which is sold in more than 180 fresh fish counters across its Supermercados El Corte Inglés, Hipercor, Supercor and Sanchez Romero banners and two logistics platforms.

The certification from MSC guarantees that fresh fish at El Corte Inglés comes from certified fisheries, while the ASC seal ensures that it is sourced from certified aquaculture farms, the company added.

As part of the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) Chain of Custody, El Corte Inglés will join the IV MSC (Marine Stewardship Council) Seas Forever campaign to promote the consumption of products from sustainable fishing.

Between 3-9 June 2024, El Corte Inglés will add specific in-store signage to highlight products with the MSC seal, and feature it in various promotional brochures.

Sustainable Fishing

El Corte Inglés claims to be the first retail distribution company in Spain to certify all its fishmongers with MSC and ASC – a certification process carried out by Kiwa Spain.

The blue MSC seal is awarded to wild-caught fish or seafood from certified fisheries, based on 25 scientific indicators of sustainable fishing.

The green ASC seal represents responsibly farmed seafood. Certified seafood is kept separate from non-certified products throughout the supply chain.

It is clearly labelled, so that its origin can be traced back to a certified sustainable fishery or responsible farm, the company noted.

In addition to fresh fish products, El Corte Inglés also sells frozen, canned, pre-cooked, or other processed seafood products bearing both seals.

