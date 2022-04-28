Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

EU To Suspend Tariffs On Ukraine Imports For One Year

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The European Commission has proposed a one-year suspension of import duties on all Ukrainian goods not covered by an existing free trade deal to help the country's economy during the war with Russia.

The measures will apply in particular to fruit and vegetables, subject to minimum price requirements, agricultural products facing quotas, and certain industrial goods, tariffs on which were only due to be phased out by the end of 2022.

That phase-out, set out in the 2016 EU-Ukraine free trade agreement, applies to fertilisers, aluminium products and cars.

The European Union will also exempt Ukraine from safeguard measures that limit steel imports, and lift anti-dumping tariffs the EU currently imposes on Ukrainian steel tubes, hot-rolled flat steel products and ironing boards.

The move will now need to be agreed on by the European Parliament and EU governments to come into force.

Alleviate Difficulties For Ukrainian Producers

The European Commission, which oversees trade policy in the 27-nation EU, said the unprecedented measures were designed to alleviate difficulties for Ukrainian producers and exporters in the face of Russia's invasion.

"Since the start of Russia's aggression, the EU has prioritised the importance of keeping Ukraine's economy going – which is crucial both to help it win this war and to get back on its feet post-war," commission vice president and trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said.

Last year, bilateral EU-Ukraine trade was more than €52 billion ($55 billion), double its level before the 2016 free trade deal.

With Ukrainian shipping via the Black Sea now cut off by the Russian navy, the EU has also moved to help land transport of Ukrainian goods, for example by easing the entry conditions for Ukrainian truck drivers.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest supply chain news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Freight Forwarder DSV Lifts 2022 Outlook, Says Exiting Russia
2
Supply Chain

Food, Fuel Price Shocks From Ukraine War To Last At Least Three Years: World Bank
3
Supply Chain

Port Of Rotterdam Feels Impact Of Sanctions On Russia
4
Supply Chain

Maersk Raises Profit Guidance, Says Shipping Boom Will Stabilise In H2
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com