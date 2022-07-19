Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Fertiliser Maker Yara Warns About Shortages Due To High Gas Prices

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Norway's Yara, one of the world's biggest fertiliser producers, warned there could be shortages of nitrogen-based fertilisers due to high gas prices as it reported a higher than expected second-quarter profit.

The Oslo-listed company said fertiliser markets could see shortages after Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed food prices higher, with both countries being majors exporters of grains.

Price Spikes

"There is a clear risk of nitrogen shortages and further price spikes if the gas situation in Europe deteriorates further", Yara CEO Svein Tore Holsether said in a statement.

Fertilisers require large amounts of energy to be produced. Manufacturers such as Yara use gas in the process.

Yara expects to pay $1.1 billion (€1.08 billion) more for natural gas in the third quarter than a year earlier and $920 million (€903 million) more in the fourth quarter.

Russia is also one of the world's largest exporters of fertiliser as well as of natural gas, a feedstock in ammonia production.

Dwindling gas deliveries to Europe from Russia has led to soaring gas prices in the region, leading some fertiliser producers to curtail production.

Read More: Fertiliser Maker Yara Says World Faces Extreme Food Supply Shock

Output Reduction

Yara said on Tuesday it had so far curtailed output amounting to an annual capacity of 1.3 million tonnes of ammonia and 1.7 million tonnes of finished fertiliser.

April-June earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items, rose to $1.48 billion (€1.45 billion) from $775 million (€761.2 million) a year ago, while analysts in a company-provided poll had expected profit of $1.39 billion (€1.36 billion).

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest supply chain news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Asian Palm Oil Buyers Replenish Inventories As Prices Correct
2
Supply Chain

Parmigiano Reggiano Sales Increase 2.4% In H1 2022
3
Supply Chain

Worry About Heat Damage To Maize Supports EU Wheat
4
Supply Chain

French Wheat Harvest Running Well Ahead, Maize Condition Steady
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com