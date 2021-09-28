ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

France's Avril Plans To Sell Two Pork Firms To Bigard Group

Published on Sep 28 2021 12:55 PM in Supply Chain tagged: France / Pork / Avril / Abera / Porcgros / Bigard Group

France's Avril Plans To Sell Two Pork Firms To Bigard Group

French agri-food group Avril said on Tuesday it was in exclusive talks with meat group Bigard to sell its majority stakes in pork processing companies Abera and Porcgros.

Avril said in April it had decided to withdraw from the meat sector to focus acquisitions and investment in its core plant-based business and take advantage of a surge in demand for alternatives to meat.

Created by French oilseed and protein crop growers, Avril is the European Union's largest biodiesel maker and a leader in animal nutrition, cooking oil and plant-based chemical products.

The group reported sales of €5.8 million ($6.8 million) in 2020 and announced plans to sell its eggs business, which had been suffering even before last year's slump when the pandemic destroyed catering demand.

Meat Processor

Bigard is Europe's third largest meat processor with a turnover of €4.5 billion, according to its website.

Abera generated sales worth €256 million last year. Its two main activities include pig slaughtering and pork butchery. Porcgros is a pork wholesaler specialised in meat cutting and processing, based in the Rungis food market near Paris.

Advertisement

The sale of Abera and Porcgros is subject to consultation by employee representatives from the two companies and competition authorities' approval, Avril said.

In July 2020, Avril teamed up with Dutch nutrition company Royal DSM to start production of rapeseed (canola)-based protein for the food industry as of 2022 as part of its strategy to benefit from the booming plant-protein market.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more A-Brands stores, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

France's Roquette Warns Of Price Rise In Plant-Based Food Market

France's Roquette Warns Of Price Rise In Plant-Based Food Market
Carrefour Unveils New Personal Shopper Service, OK Market!

Carrefour Unveils New Personal Shopper Service, OK Market!
Système U Boasts The Most Eco-Friendly Private Label Range In France, Study Finds

Système U Boasts The Most Eco-Friendly Private Label Range In France, Study Finds
Les Mousquetaires Posts Strongest Growth In France In August

Les Mousquetaires Posts Strongest Growth In France In August
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Ivory Coast Cocoa Farmers Split On Harvest Outlook After Heavy Rains Tue, 28 Sep 2021

Ivory Coast Cocoa Farmers Split On Harvest Outlook After Heavy Rains
British Warehouse Worker Shortage Triggers Up To 30% Pay Spike Tue, 28 Sep 2021

British Warehouse Worker Shortage Triggers Up To 30% Pay Spike
China Steps Up Australian Wheat Imports Despite Trade Standoff Mon, 27 Sep 2021

China Steps Up Australian Wheat Imports Despite Trade Standoff
Britain Has 10 Days To Alleviate Shortage Of Truckers, Retail Sector Says Fri, 24 Sep 2021

Britain Has 10 Days To Alleviate Shortage Of Truckers, Retail Sector Says
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN