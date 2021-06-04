ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

French Wheat Exports Decline In May

Published on Jun 4 2021 6:59 AM in Supply Chain tagged: France / Grains / May 2021 / Wheat Exports

French Wheat Exports Decline In May

French soft wheat shipments outside the European Union fell to their lowest in at least a decade for May, with steady loadings for Algeria standing out in an end of season lull, Refinitiv data showed.

Soft wheat exports to destinations outside the EU-27 and Britain totalled 273,600 tonnes in May, the 11th month of the 2020/21 season, an initial estimate based on Refinitiv loading data showed.

That was the lowest May volume in Refinitiv data going back to 2009/10 and less than half April's 665,600 tonnes.

Shipments tend to slow towards the end of the season as supplies diminish and availability has been further curbed by a smaller French harvest last summer.

French soft wheat exports outside the EU are expected at a four-year low over the full July-June 2020/21 season.

Wheat Exports

Algeria accounted for three quarters of the May soft wheat shipments from France, importing 212,900 tonnes.

No shipments were sent to Morocco in May after the country led in volumes from France in the previous two months, while a pause in wheat loadings for China also continued after high volumes earlier in the season.

Cuba was the second largest non-EU importer of French soft wheat, accounting for 25,000 tonnes.

Feed barley exports reached 236,500 tonnes in May, all destined for China and above April's 168,900 tonnes that were also exclusively for China.

There was also one 30,000 tonne shipment of malting barley to Mexico last month, the Refinitiv data showed.

Grain Exports

Grain shipments to all destinations from French ports - including maize, waxy maize, malt and durum wheat - reached 782,700 tonnes, also the lowest May volume on record.

Most French grain exported inside the EU is transported via non-maritime routes.

The Refinitiv data can be revised subsequently and may differ from later customs figures due to when ships are counted as leaving France.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

E. Leclerc Posts Highest Gains In France, Hypermarkets See Sales Rise

E. Leclerc Posts Highest Gains In France, Hypermarkets See Sales Rise
Groupe Casino Unveils New Click And Collect Service With Amazon

Groupe Casino Unveils New Click And Collect Service With Amazon
Tereos Pledges To Cut Debt, Pushes Back Earnings Target

Tereos Pledges To Cut Debt, Pushes Back Earnings Target
Tereos Seeks To Exit Ventures In Romania, China: Sources

Tereos Seeks To Exit Ventures In Romania, China: Sources
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Tönnies Welcomes Collective Bargaining Agreement Fri, 4 Jun 2021

Tönnies Welcomes Collective Bargaining Agreement
World Food Prices Rise Rapidly In May: FAO Thu, 3 Jun 2021

World Food Prices Rise Rapidly In May: FAO
Mercadona Expands Alicante Logistics Block Thu, 3 Jun 2021

Mercadona Expands Alicante Logistics Block
Tereos Pledges To Cut Debt, Pushes Back Earnings Target Wed, 2 Jun 2021

Tereos Pledges To Cut Debt, Pushes Back Earnings Target
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN