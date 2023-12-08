52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Fungal Protein Market Set To Grow At CAGR Of 6% Over Next Decade

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

As demand soars for more sustainable protein alternatives, the fungal protein market is set to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the course of the next decade, a new report by Global Market Insights has found.

The segment, which includes both yeast products and mycoproteins, the latter of which is typically used for meat alternatives, was valued at $63 million in 2022, and is set to be worth $115 million in 2032, Global Market Insights said.

Europe is set to see a CAGR of less than 5% over the ten-year period, however Asia Pacific is poised to experience growth of more than 6%, which can be attributed to the growing use of yeast in animal feeds, and the development of higher quality animal nutrition products.

Fusarium Venenatum

In terms of individual subsegments within fungal protein, the fusarium venenatum segment is expected to demonstrate 'considerable growth' through 2023-2032, Global Market Insights said.

Fusarium venenatum is used to extract mycoproteins, commonly utilised as meat substitutes in burgers and patties. Mycoprotein is a source of fibre, containing more fibre than almonds, black beans, chickpeas, and peanuts. It is also a source of zinc, selenium, phosphorous, manganese, copper, and chromium, and a source of riboflavin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading players have already announced further investment in the growing sector – in June 2022, Lesaffre, a key global player in fermentation, announced its plans of opening a new yeast plant in Brazil to strengthen its presence across the region.

Elsewhere, in September of last year, Angel Yeast developed a new dry yeast product, Premium Dry Yeast, to address the needs of the bakery industry.

Meat Substitutes

A previous study earlier this year estimated that the global meat substitutes market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.03% from 2021 to 2029.

Alternative protein sources such as pea, wheat, and mycoprotein are expected to gain popularity in the coming years, due to their nutritional benefits and environmentally-friendly production methods, it noted.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

France Passes Law To Protect Farmers Against Neighbours' Complaints Over Noise And Smells
2
Supply Chain

World Food Prices Hold Steady In November, FAO Says
3
Supply Chain

Rain-Hit French Soft Wheat Sowing Nears End As Crop Rating Slips
4
Supply Chain

Ivory Coast Halts Sales Of 2024/25 Cocoa Contracts, Citing Supply Squeeze
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com