Meat Alternatives Market To Grow At CAGR Of 16% To 2028: Study

The global meat substitutes market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.03% from 2021 to 2029, according to Adroit Market Research.

The market, which was valued at $1.98 billion (€1.8 billion) in 2021, is expected to reach $5.07 billion (€4.6 billion) by 2029, the study found.

Soy-Based Alternatives

In 2021, the soy-based category led the meat alternatives market with more than 40.02% of total market share.

However, alternative protein sources such as pea, wheat, and mycoprotein are expected to gain popularity in the coming years, Adroit Market Research said, due to their nutritional benefits and environmentally friendly production methods.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets currently account for over 50.05% of the meat alternatives market share, making them the most widely used distribution channels.

However, the e-commerce sector is predicted to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the projection period, as online shopping continues to gain popularity and consumers seek out convenient purchasing options.

North America Leads The Way

Geographically, North America currently dominates the meat alternatives market with a commanding 35.03% market share in 2021, the research found.

Europe and the Asia-Pacific region follow closely behind, however, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see the highest CAGR in the coming years due to a growing interest in vegetarian and vegan diets, increased concerns over food safety, and greater awareness of the health benefits of plant-based foods.

'Concerns about health, animal welfare, and the environment have all contributed to the rise in popularity of meat alternatives in the twenty-first century,' Adroit Market Research said in its report.

'Plant-based burgers and other meat alternatives have become quite popular, even among meat aficionados, thanks to businesses like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods. As the market for meat replacements expands, future advancements in food technology are expected to result in the creation of increasingly more sophisticated and practical meat substitutes.'

Read More: Beyond Meat Cuts Sales Forecast, Seeks To Reduce Operating Expenses

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.