52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Grain Trader ADM's Quarterly Profit Tops Estimates On Strong Demand

By Reuters
Share this article

Global grain trader and processor Archer-Daniels-Midland Co reported a first-quarter profit that beat Wall Street expectations, supported by tight global supply and robust demand for grain and oilseeds.

Reduced crop shipments amid the war in Ukraine ignited global worries about food insecurity last year. That, coupled with strong demand for food, feed and biofuel, pushed Chicago-based ADM toward another strong quarterly performance.

ADM and its agribusiness peers, including Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Co, make money by processing, trading and shipping crops around the world. The supply chain middlemen tend to thrive when crises such as droughts or war trigger shortages.

Quarterly Highlights

ADM's adjusted operating profit from the Ag Services and Oilseeds segment, its largest by revenue and volumes, rose to $1.2 billion (€1.1 billion) from $1.01 billion (€920 million) a year earlier.

'Higher export demand due to the record Brazilian soybean crop drove significantly higher year-over-year results,' the company said.

ADM's adjusted net earnings stood at $2.09 per share for the three months ended 31 March, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.78 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano commented, “Our continued strong performance in the first quarter demonstrates ADM’s unique ability to deliver results through a rapidly evolving external environment, and showcases our team’s agility in responding to opportunities that leverage our company’s unparalleled global footprint and capabilities.

“Our broad portfolio continues to serve diverse global food, feed and industrial markets and creates compelling value for our customers and our shareholders.”

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM – your source for the latest supply chain news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

UK's Ocado Retail To Shutdown Hatfield Fulfilment Centre
2
Supply Chain

Rain Helps EU Crops But Spain And North Italy Stay Dry
3
Supply Chain

Rotterdam Says Port Traffic Drops Slightly As Inflation Weighs
4
Supply Chain

DS Smith Invests €145m In Paper Mill In Portugal
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com