Supply Chain

Iceland's Hagar Acquires Beverage Wholesale Firm Dista

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Icelandic retailer Hagar has announced the acquisition of the entire share capital of Dista, a wholesaler of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Dista, which was founded in 2000, is a distribution partner for beverage manufacturers such as Royal Unibrew, which produces the beers Faxe, Royal and Slots, as well as the wine and juice distributor J. García Carrión.

"It gives us great pleasure to reach an agreement with the owners of Dista on the purchase of the company," commented Finnur Oddsson, Hagar chief executive.

Drinks Distribution

"Dista's product range fits well with the activities of Vínfanga [the company's own drinks distribution business], which for years has been an import and sales partner for a wide range of wines from the world's main wine-growing regions. In addition, it will be a pleasure to be able to offer shoppers fruit juice and other non-alcoholic drinks from Dista's partners, who are among the best in Europe."

According to Dista, the deal came at a 'turning point' for the company, which has been expanding in recent years.

'The market is constantly changing, so this is a natural step and to the benefit of all parties,' the group said.

The acquisition is still subject to approval from Iceland's competition authorities.

Headquartered in Reykjavík, Hagar boasts some 38 grocery stores across Iceland, as well as 22 Olís service centers and 45 ÓB forecourt outlets, as well as supply chain and logistics facilities.

