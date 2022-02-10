Italy's Le Bontà Upgrades Production Facility

In October 2021, Le Bontà Srl moved to a new 9,000-square-metre plant in Campi Bisenzio (FI), bringing its sauces and cereals divisions together.

The project, guided by the desire to embark on a sustainable path, saw the company renew its sauce production lines in the facility.

The company has invested in new technologies and machinery, which will triple its production capacity and replicate the craftsmanship of recipes with a perfect mix of tradition and innovation.

Le Bontà recently concluded a strategic analysis on customers, emerging trends, future potentials and more, which led its top management to decide to strengthen the position of the I Toscanacci brand in the ambient sauces market.

In 2022, Le Bontà Srl plans to launch a contemporary offer, which does not betray its origins.

The company has redesigned the I Toscanacci logo to reflect the evolution of the brand and effectively communicate about the two new lines – Toscana Autentica and Toscana Creativa.

The Toscana Autentica line will offer ragù and sauces made with wild boar, Chianina, Cinta Senese, hare, duck, roe deer, and deer, while the Toscana Creativa line will feature a number of product innovations.

Product innovations will also be a part of the Nuova Terra division that will be launched during the year.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Supply Chain news. Sponsored post. Clicksubscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.