52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Production

Ghana Cocoa Output Is Half Of Average With Harvest Almost Complete

Ghana Cocoa Output Is Half Of Average With Harvest Almost Complete

Coop Switzerland Reports Sales Growth Of 1.4% In FY 2023

Coop Switzerland Reports Sales Growth Of 1.4% In FY 2023

Coop Switzerland generated total sales of CHF 34.7 billion in its financial year 2023, registering a 1.4% increase compared to the year before.

Animal Protein Production To Grow At A Slower Pace In 2024, Rabobank Says

Animal protein production is expected to grow at a slower pace in 2024 as margins continue to tighten due to structural changes in market conditions, accor...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com