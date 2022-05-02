Italy's MD Inaugurates Cortenuova Logistics Centre

Italian discounter MD has inaugurated a new 182,000 square-metre logistics centre in Cortenuova, in the province of Bergamo, according to a report in the publication italiafruit.net.

The company has invested €100 million in the facility, which includes 112,00 square metres of covered area for the handling of goods and 40,000 pallet spaces.

MD New Logistics Centre

Located at the junction of the main motorway connections, the centre will guarantee better supply of goods to stores, reaching approximately 250 outlets in the North-West of the country and in Lombardy.

MD reported revenue growth of 5.6% in full-year 2021, exceeding €3 billion in turnover and reaching a market share of 15.7%. The retailer hopes that the new centre will aid in growing its business The report quoted MD president Patrizio Podini saying, "Cortenuova will be our flagship. It will be the largest logistics hub in Italy in the discount sector." Infrastructure Investments The facility is MD's seventh distribution centre and it has allocated close to €100 million for the redevelopment and restructuring of the area and the completion of the centre. This investment is a strategic move for the development of the company, as the site will be able to manage just under a third of the total of all annual deliveries of MD when fully operational. A total of more than 60 million packages per year will leave the new logistics centre, comprising 62% dry goods and 38% fresh products. The discounter operates distribution centres in Gricignano (CE), Macomer (NU), Bitonto (BA), Mantua (MN), and two in Dittaino (EN).

In 2022, MD plans to invest €202 million for the opening of 38 new stores, in addition to the continuation of the network redevelopment plan.

