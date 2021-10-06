ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Italy’s Nutkao Seeks Growth With Boerrineke Acquisition

Published on Oct 6 2021 7:25 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Chocolate / Belgium / Italy / Nutkao / Boerrineke

Italy’s Nutkao Seeks Growth With Boerrineke Acquisition

Italian chocolate and hazelnut spread producer Nutkao has acquired Belgian company Boerrineke as part of its expansion strategy in Europe.

The acquisition is part of Nutkao's commercial and production growth strategy in Europe, with a specific focus on the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Germany – markets in which the Italian group is witnessing positive feedback.

According to Radicor, the brothers Daniel and Marcel Peeters have joined Nutkao Group and have been appointed to lead the company as co-CEOs.

Daniel serves as the sales director retail of Nutkao, while Marcel is director of development of the industry and food service sector in Europe.

Nutkao is a top international contract manufacturer of spreadable creams on behalf of third parties, from design to the shelf.

Over 50% of its turnover is generated in the international markets and Nutkao products are sold in about 80 countries. In addition, the company supplies exclusive and unique products to over 400 customers.

Boerrineke: Chocolate Spread Brand

Antwerp-based Boerrineke is Belgium's second largest chocolate spread brand, with a strong distribution network in the country and in Northern Europe.

Advertisement

With the acquisition of Boerrineke, Nutkao’s total turnover will reach almost €200 million and will be able to count on a widespread distribution network.

Since launching a strong expansion drive in 2015, the company opened the first plant in North Carolina for the production of creams for the American retail and industry and a production facility in Accra (Ghana) for processing prime Ghanaian cocoa beans.

These acquisitions have enabled Nutkao to control natural raw materials, enable a production process without additives, to retain the organoleptic qualities and ensure a hygienically perfect food product.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Supply Chain news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Rains Fuel Outbreak Of Fungal Disease In Ivory Coast Cocoa Crop

Rains Fuel Outbreak Of Fungal Disease In Ivory Coast Cocoa Crop
Ivory Coast Cocoa Farmers Split On Harvest Outlook After Heavy Rains

Ivory Coast Cocoa Farmers Split On Harvest Outlook After Heavy Rains
Global Cocoa Supply Balance Seen Shifting To Deficit In 2021/22

Global Cocoa Supply Balance Seen Shifting To Deficit In 2021/22
Ferrero Rocher To Switch To Recyclable Packaging

Ferrero Rocher To Switch To Recyclable Packaging
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Software – The Key To Success Of KNAPP's Logistics Systems Tue, 5 Oct 2021

Software – The Key To Success Of KNAPP's Logistics Systems
Danish Farmers Required To Halve GHG Emissions By 2030 Tue, 5 Oct 2021

Danish Farmers Required To Halve GHG Emissions By 2030
Rains Fuel Outbreak Of Fungal Disease In Ivory Coast Cocoa Crop Tue, 5 Oct 2021

Rains Fuel Outbreak Of Fungal Disease In Ivory Coast Cocoa Crop
WTO Hikes Trade Forecasts But Cautions On Pandemic Risk Mon, 4 Oct 2021

WTO Hikes Trade Forecasts But Cautions On Pandemic Risk
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN