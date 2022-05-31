JBS And IDH Expand Sustainable Calf Production Partnership

Brazilian meat processing group JBS is set to expand its partnership with the IDH Sustainable Trade Initiative.

By working together, their goal is to register one million animals by 2025, ensuring the traceability of calves from breeder farms.

'Produce, Conserve, and Include'

Since 2019, JBS has supported the State of Mato Grosso's Produce, Conserve, and Include (PCI) Strategy, which aims to mitigate climate change.

An initiative for sustainable development based on land use efficiency, PCI is an instrument enabling Mato Grosso to reach its Net Zero commitment by 2035, with emission reductions of 236 Gt of CO2.

The partnership will now also be extended to Pará State.

IDH And JBS Partnership

JBS' partnership with IDH builds on the success of the latter's sustainable territorial development strategy, which balances the production of commodities with the protection of natural resources and the importance of family farming and traditional communities in 13 countries worldwide.

Over the past five years, IDH has invested approximately €9 million in Mato Grosso, dedicated to the PCI Strategy, Institute, and Regional Compacts.

Funds were also allocated to promote private sector co-funding of projects to encourage producer inclusion.

"This is a crucial moment for forests and for farmers in the landscapes we are working in as part of our sustainable production of calves program,” said IDH CEO Daan Wensing.

“JBS shares our vision of reducing social and environmental risk in these areas, and with their partnership, we can make the improvements sorely needed in the beef supply chain, and drive transformation of global food systems.”

JBS operates 15 ‘Green Offices’ in Brazil.

