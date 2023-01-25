Kellogg's Environment Project With Rice Farmers Reports Progress

A five-year partnership between Kellogg's InGrained and Lower Mississippi River Basin rice farmers to help reduce climate impact, is witnessing early positive results.

According to Kelloggs, during the pilot year of the programme, InGrained helped farmers implement climate-smart irrigation practices that achieved a reduction of more than 1,600 metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions. This would be the equivalent of taking more than 345 gasoline-powered cars off the road for one year.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that rice production emits several greenhouse gases, most significantly, methane. Methane contributes approximately 1.5% of total greenhouse gas emissions and is 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

Financial And Technical Support

Kellogg piloted the programme in Northeast Louisiana along with agricultural greenhouse gas measurement firm Regrow Ag, rice producers, Kellogg supplier Kennedy Rice Mill LLC, and agribusiness firm Syngenta.

Kellogg said it will make adjustments as the partnership transitions into the second year of the programme, while ensuring both financial and technical support continue to help farmers with these new practices.

Kellogg also plans to expand the programme to include various regions with different weather patterns and soil types to determine if similar positive impacts are found.

Timetable In Place

"Kellogg's Better Days environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy is committed to supporting 1 million farmers and reducing Scope 3 GHG emissions across our value chain by 15% by the end of 2030," said Janelle Meyers, Kellogg company's chief sustainability officer.

"Programmes like Kellogg's InGrained contribute to this ambitious goal, create positive impacts on the planet and support the livelihoods of farmers who grow the rice for some of our most iconic foods."

