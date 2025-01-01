52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Kellogg's

Food Giant Mars Exploring Acquisition Of Kellanova, Sources Say

Kellogg Snack Business To Be Named 'Kellanova' After Cereal Unit Spin-Off

Kellogg Co's global snacking business will be called 'Kellanova' following the spin-off of its North American cereal unit, the packaged food giant said, as...

Kellogg's Takes Britain To Court Over New Sugar Rules

US food company Kellogg's is taking the British government to court over new rules that would stop some of its breakfast cereals being displayed prominentl...

