Kraft Heinz Announces $199m Investment In British Facility

Published on Jun 1 2021 7:59 AM in Supply Chain tagged: UK / Investment / Kraft Heinz / Ketchup

Kraft Heinz Co said on Tuesday it plans to invest £140 million ($198.83 million) in its food manufacturing facility in northwest England over the next four years, subject to US approval.

The investment would be the company's biggest expansion of an existing manfacturing site outside the United States in more than 20 years.

The plans for the Kitt Green plant northwest of Manchester would be aimed at adding production of Heinz ketchup, mayonnaise and salad cream. The money will also fund equipment and technology and create up to 50 new full-time jobs, the company said.

The plant will continue making Heinz soups and pasta. It already makes 1.3 billion cans of food per year.

'Vote Of Confidence'

"The Kraft Heinz investment is a vote of confidence in the UK economy from a major US firm and a boost that will mean jobs and growth for the local economy," UK Minister for Investment Gerry Grimstone said in a statement.

Kraft Heinz said the plan was one of the largest proposed investments in British manufacturing since Brexit but did not provide details.

In April of this year, Kraft Heinz reported a rise in demand for ketchup sachets in the US as a result of the pandemic.

The company told the AFP news agency that this trend has largely been driven by 'accelerated delivery and take-out trends', with more consumers ordering from home, rather than going to restaurants.

Kraft Heinz saw net sales grow to $6.39 billion (€5.27 billion) in the three months ended 27 March, from $6.16 billion (€5.08 billion) a year earlier, beating analysts' estimated sales of $6.24 billion, according to IBES Refinitiv.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

