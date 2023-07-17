Kraft Heinz Invests $400m In Distribution Centre In North America

Packaged food company Kraft Heinz has announced it has invested more than $400 million (€356 million) to build an automated CPG distribution centre in North America.

Located in DeKalb, Illnois, the 775,000 square-foot national distribution facility will feature automation technology and national railway access.

Kraft Heinz added that the facility will drive greater supply chain efficiencies and distribute its products to retail and foodservice customers faster.

Job Growth

The distribution centre is expected to bring more than 150 jobs to the region.

Its design includes a 24/7 automated storage and retrieval system with the ability to drive twice the volume for Kraft Heinz customers, distributing more than 60% of the company’s foodservice business and approximately 30% of all dry goods.

It is also expected to contribute to Kraft Heinz’s ability to achieve its broader ESG ambitions to reduce its operational environmental footprint through the implementation of sustainable technology and solutions to reduce the waste produced at the facility and minimise its overall environmental impact.

'Critical Role'

Carlos Abrams-Rivera, executive vice president and president, North America at Kraft Heinz said, “As we continue on our journey to lead the future of food, our talented North America teams and collaborative external partners are innovating at a rapid pace to expand our supply chain capabilities.

“The DeKalb distribution center is expected to play a critical role in our larger distribution strategy, moving more than 60% of Kraft Heinz dry goods in North America through our automated facilities. It’s a testament to the dynamic, out-of-the-box thinking of our supply chain teams whose work enables us to operate with greater efficiency and agility every day.”