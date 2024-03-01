52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Kuehne+Nagel's Annual Operating Profit Nearly Halves

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Kuehne+Nagel's Annual Operating Profit Nearly Halves

Swiss logistics group Kuehne+Nagel reported a bigger-than-expected 49% drop in annual operating profit, citing weaker performance across nearly all its segments in a challenging environment.

Its earnings before interest and taxes fell to CHF 1.90 billion (€1.98 billion) last year, from CHF 3.76 billion (€3.91 billion). That missed analysts' forecast of CHF 2.01 billion (€2.09 billion), a company-provided poll showed.

Sea Logistics Slump

Kuehne+Nagel, one of the biggest ocean and air freight forwarders worldwide, said its sea logistics business recorded a 55% drop in operating earnings in the fourth quarter, while its air logistics unit saw a 52% slump.

The ocean shipping industry is bracing for months of upheaval, as disruption caused by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea lifts costs on ocean freight shipping across the globe, while attempts to reroute shipments may cause a shortage of vessel space and send short-term transport prices sharply higher.

The company, which is present in more than 100 countries, reported one-off redundancy costs of CHF 53 million (€55.12 million) for the final quarter of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

It proposed a dividend of CHF 10 (€10.40) per share for the 2023 financial year, down from CHF 14 (€14.56) a year earlier.

'Persistently Challenging'

"Kuehne+Nagel closed the financial year 2023 with an overall good performance in a persistently challenging environment," commented Stefan Paul, chief executive. "We adjusted our cost base to market conditions by intensifying restructuring measures in the fourth quarter.

"At the same time, we succeeded in gaining market share in Sea Logistics, especially in the SME segment. We signed two important acquisitions with Morgan Cargo from South Africa and Farrow from Canada. We are making solid progress toward our Roadmap 2026 goals."

Kuehne+Nagel did not provide an outlook for 2024.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Wincanton Withdraws Support For CEVA Deal In Favour Of GXO Bid
Wincanton Withdraws Support For CEVA Deal In Favour Of GXO Bid
2
Supply Chain

Sugar Maker Cristal Union Takes Stake In TotalEnergies' Biogas Unit
Sugar Maker Cristal Union Takes Stake In TotalEnergies' Biogas Unit
3
Supply Chain

GXO Outbids CEVA Logistics In Battle For UK's Wincanton
GXO Outbids CEVA Logistics In Battle For UK's Wincanton
4
Supply Chain

EU Countries Block Supply Chain Audit Law At Last Hour
EU Countries Block Supply Chain Audit Law At Last Hour
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com