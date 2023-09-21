Lactalis Invests In New Distribution Centre In Canada

The Canadian arm of France-based Lactalis Group has entered into a long-term lease for a new distribution centre in Oshawa, Ontario.

The new facility will focus on the production of cheese and table spreads for Lactalis Canada.

Set to open in the fourth quarter of 2024, the agreement was facilitated by CBRE Limited. It will be developed, built, and leased by Broccolini, the company added.

“Lactalis Canada’s new facility in Oshawa will become the largest distribution centre, from a capacity standpoint, for Lactalis Group globally,” said Mark Taylor, president and CEO of Lactalis Canada.

"This bold step exemplifies Lactalis Canada’s growth ambitions in Canada as a dairy leader and more importantly, reinforces our continued commitment and investment in the country and communities in which we operate," he added.

Distribution Centre

The new facility, spanning 379,000 square feet, will consolidate multiple shipping locations used to service the business' cheese and table spreads category into a central, modern facility to enable the company’s long-term growth and increase capacity and efficiency while enhancing service to the company’s customers.

It will create approximately 80 jobs in Oshawa and the surrounding region and will join Lactalis Canada’s workforce of more than 4,200 employees across 30 sites in Canada.

The site will have the capacity to store up to 60,000 pallets in both cooler and freezer environments.

The building will be zero-carbon ready with the potential to acquire a Zero Carbon Building (ZCB) certification, the company added.

Eric Seguin, senior vice president of supply chain at Lactalis Canada said, "The Oshawa distribution centre is poised to meet the current needs and future demands of our business and customers, while its sustainable design will transform our network effectiveness and contribute to Lactalis Canada’s ESG agenda in reducing its carbon footprint."

Lactalis Canada is a subsidiary of Lactalis Group and produces brands such as Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, Balderson, Astro and Lactantia.