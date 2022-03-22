Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Louis Dreyfus Company Expands Orange Juice Capacity In Brazil

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Agricultural merchant Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) has announced the construction of new orange juice storage tanks in Matão, Brazil, which will increase production and storage capacity for not-from-concentrate (NFC) orange juice.

The new storage tanks are located in Brazil’s largest citrus producing region, in the state of São Paulo, and will bring LDC's storage capacity at the site to 30 million litres, and annual juice production capacity to 300 million litres.

They are expected to be operational by 2023, the company said in a statement.

'Growing Consumer Demand'

“Increasing production and storage capacity for NFC will allow us to meet growing consumer demand for this high value-added product, especially in Europe, while reinforcing our position among the top three global processors and merchandisers of orange juice,” commented Juan José Blanchard, head of LDC’s Juice Platform.

The investment is the 'second phase' in LDC's plans to expand the commercialisation of NFC juice in Europe, North America and Asia, the company said in a statement.

It follows on from an investment announced in 2020, in which the company announced a new juice transportation fleet, which boasts reduced fuel consumption and sulphur emission levels.

LDC also increased storage capacity by more than 50%, and blending capacity by more than 20%, at its port terminal and processing facility in Ghent, Belgium.

Fully-Integrated Operations

LDC has had operations in Matão since 1988. Its operations in the country are fully-integrated, comprising more than 25,000 hectares of citrus groves.

“This project also reinforces the company's commitment to long-term investment in Brazil, a key origination market for over 80 years,” added Jorge Costa, global operations director for LDC’s Juice Platform.

Read More: Louis Dreyfus Sees H1 Profit Rise As New Shareholder Joins

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Uganda Coffee Exports Plunge 20% In February
2
Supply Chain

DSV Opens Warehousing Facility Near Copenhagen
3
Supply Chain

Spain's Truckers Strike Expands, Prompting Food Shortages
4
Supply Chain

Brazil's JBS Beats Analysts Expectations With Q4 Earnings Of $1.31bn
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com