Zummo To Attend SIRHA Lyon 2023

Zummo will start the year full of energy and ideas with its presence at Sirha Lyon 2023. Visitors can see Zummo products, and hear the latest news from the company.

Zummo describes Sirha Lyon 2023 as one of the biggest movements in the catering, hospitality and food sectors.

Those in attendance can see new products, new features and hear what's new from Zummo. The event will feature a number of different juicers that Zummo offers, including:

The Professional Design Juicer - VIVA

A new concept in citrus squeezing, Viva is an innovative juicer that combines design with the latest technology. The juicer offers a great performance with style.

The Most Versatile Juicer: Z06 Nature

Squeezes all kinds of citrus fruits as well as pomegranates. Zummo say it is the perfect choice for those looking for flexibility in their offer to the market.

Juicer For Businesses With High Juice Consumption: Z14 Nature

Zummo says Z14 Nature is the most recommended option for businesses with a high juice consumption. The capacity of its basket and its crust tanks gives it great autonomy, a key factor for buffets, restaurants and the retail sector.

Those who want to see Zummo at Sihra Lyon 2023, can request it by filling out a form. Zummo will contact them as soon as possible after reviewing each request.

Zummo will be at Eurexpo Lyon, in Hall 7, Booth 7B36.

For more information, visit zummocorp.com.

