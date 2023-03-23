52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Maxima Grupė Commits To Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

Maxima Grupė, which operates retail chains and e-shops in the Baltic States, Poland, and Bulgaria, has announced its commitment to reduce its impact on the environment by 2030.

On 16 March 2023, Maxima Grupė joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which unites companies and organisations working to reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Companies operating under SBTi's guidelines are seeking to implement the Paris Climate Agreement to halt the greenhouse effect and prevent global temperatures from rising by more than 1.5 oC.

Reduction Targets

As part of the commitment, the group's greenhouse gas emission reduction targets are to be approved under SBTi.

The Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) was developed in 2015 as a tool to help companies set emission reduction targets and measure their effectiveness based on scientific data. It is used by more than 4,700 companies around the world.

Maxima Grupė has pledged to reduce the environmental impact in all five market areas of the group's activities, in line with the SBTi guidelines.

Methodology

Companies operated by Maxima Grupė in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, and Bulgaria jointly plan to reduce direct and indirect greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (within Scope 1 and Scope 2) at the group level by 42% by 2030 compared to the baseline year 2021.

Under the SBTi methodology, the objective is to ensure that at least 67% of suppliers (calculation based on the group's GHG emissions) set emission reduction targets.

Agnė Voverė, CEO of Maxima Grupė stated, "For several years we have been implementing unification of formats of our stores and we see that we can do our business more efficiently, cost effectively and with lesser impact to the environment.

"As a responsible business company, we have chosen to follow the guidelines of the Science-Based Targets initiative. Our greenhouse gas emission reduction targets will be submitted for the approval of SBTi."

Read More: EU To Propose Clampdown On Companies Using Fake 'Green' Claims

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Features

E-Commerce Sector To Boost Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Sector
2
Supply Chain

PepsiCo Invests $216m To Support Regenerative Agriculture Transformation
3
Supply Chain

Crop Merchant Louis Dreyfus Posts Higher Annual Sales And Profits
4
Supply Chain

Brazil's JBS Sees Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Fall Almost 64%
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com