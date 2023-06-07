Maxima Grupė Appoints Manfredas Dargužis As New Chief Executive

Lithuanian retailer Maxima Grupė has announced the appointment of new chief executive officers for Maxima Grupė and Maxima LT.

The appointments, effective on 5 June, include Manfredas Dargužis stepping in as the new CEO of Maxima Grupė and Jolanta Bivainytė assuming the role of CEO for Maxima LT.

Manfredas Dargužis

Dargužis, formerly the CEO of Akropolis Group, has also been elected chairman of the management board.

Starting 5 June, Dargužis took over the management of Maxima Grupė from Agnė Voverė, who has been appointed as the head of the Baltic region, with responsibility for the Maxima retail chains and e-commerce in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.

Dargužis commented, "Maxima Grupė manages multiple retail chains operating in the Baltic States, Poland, and Bulgaria, as well as e-commerce businesses.

"Therefore, the scope of management is extensive. I am grateful for the trust and the opportunity to apply my knowledge to strengthen 'Maxima' retail chain in the Baltic States, as well as expand our activities in the Polish and Bulgarian markets."

New Management Board

The new management board of Maxima Grupė will include Manfredas Dargužis, Agnė Voverė, Lauryna Šaltinė, Jolanta Bivainytė, Karolina Zygmantaitė, Arūnas Zimnickas, and Petar Petrov Pavlov.

Before appointment to new position, Dargužis had resigned from the supervisory board of Maxima Grupė. Jurgita Šlekytė, a member of the board of Metodika B.V., the controlling company of Maxima Grupė, will replace him.

Jolanta Bivainytė

Jolanta Bivainytė, who has served as the head of Vilniaus Prekyba for the past year, has been appointed as the CEO of Maxima LT, and has been elected as the chair of its management board.

Bivainytė is returning to Maxima LT as the CEO, having previously managed the company from 2019 to 2022.

Tomas Rupšys, who held the position of CEO of Maxima LT since 2022, resigned from the board of Maxima Grupė and will pursue a career outside the company, the company noted.

