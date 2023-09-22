New UK Trade Hub Bolsters Support For Ukrainian Manufacturers

A new trade hub has been set up in the UK to help Ukrainian manufacturers reach the UK market and expand sales by supply chain solutions provider Oakland International.

The initiative has launched with 27 products sourced from six suppliers in Ukraine.

It includes, among others, Beehive’s natural honey, Chumak’s sunflower oil, Bob Snail’s natural fruit snacks, granola and breakfast cereals from Dobrodiya, instant soups from Streetsoup and tomato sauces from Runa.

The trade hub, backed by the Ukrainian Embassy, is expected to have a positive impact on Ukraine's manufacturing sector as well as its economy.

In due course, Oakland International hopes to expand the assortment to offer a wider range of products from multiple suppliers by offering logistics services encompassing delivery, storage, and distribution.

'Power To Generate Employment'

UK Ukraine Trade Hub director Taras Krykun said, "This initiative has the power to generate employment and contribute to Ukraine's GDP.

"Furthermore, this will introduce some of the best Ukrainian products to British consumers and bring a part of home closer to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, who since the war have sought refuge in the UK."

Krykun added, "Tuffins Supermarket & Garden Centre was the first UK retailer to showcase UK Ukraine Trade Hub products, and we are now in negotiations with several prominent UK retailers to establish Ukrainian food product shelves within their stores."

Fifty percent of all profits within the UK Ukraine Trade Hub will be paid directly back to Kyiv based charity Super Humans for as long as the war continues, Oakland International noted.

Oakland International offers contract packing, storage, picking, food distribution and brand development support across ambient, chilled, and frozen food and services retail, convenience, discount, wholesale and food service markets in the UK and Ireland.

It is BRCGS AA accredited and has taken the first step to acquire a B Corp certification.