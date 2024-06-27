52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Italy’s Conad Exceeds Turnover Of €20bn In Full-Year 2023

By Dayeeta Das
Italian supermarket chain Conad has reported an 8.11% increase in turnover, to more than €20 billion, in its 2023 financial year.

Conad’s combined market share in the hypermarket, supermarket and discount channels stood at 15.01%, according to data from Nielsen.

In the supermarket channel, specifically, the retailer confirmed its leadership position, with a 23.49% market share.

Mauro Lusetti, president of Conad, stated, “Although 2023 was a complex year for the Italian economy and for consumption, all the components of our system continued to grow at a rate higher than that of inflation, reaching the threshold of €20 billion in turnover.

“This is an achievement that is the result of the commitment of Conad’s members and cooperatives, which we want to consolidate with an ambitious plan to renew the sales network, innovate, and further strengthen our retailer brand, which will be distinguished by quality, convenience, and attention to sustainability.”

Private-Label Sales

Conad attributed its growth to the positive performance of its private-label products, which saw 12.9% growth in sales, to €6 billion.

Private labels accounted for 33.2% of the total packaged consumer goods in Italy in the supermarket channel, the retailer added.

Conad’s private-label products emerged in first or second place among the best-selling products in 75% of its product categories.

Francesco Avanzini, general manager of Conad, added, “The development of sales will continue through the further growth of private-label products, which will be flanked by new customer services, with the Hey Conad digital ecosystem, which – in addition to the consolidated online shopping services – will see new commercial initiatives in travel, health services for people and pets, and, finally, in the insurance sector.”

Conad plans to invest €1.7 billion between 2024 and 2026, on the five strategic pillars of its brand: efficiency, channelling, digitalisation, skills development, and sustainability.

“Particular attention will be paid to the recyclability of packaging, animal welfare, and the social rights of workers – both of Conad collaborators and those of the companies that supply our branded products – with a view to broader collaboration across the supply chain,” Lusetti said.

