Pladis Proposes Consultation Over Potential Closure Of Glasgow Factory

Published on May 12 2021 12:59 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Scotland / McVitie’s / Pladis / Hobnobs

Snacking giant Pladis has announced a 'full and meaningful' consultation with employees over its proposed plan to close its biscuit factory in Tollcross, Glasgow.

The closure of the Scottish facility would put around 468 roles at risk of redundancy, the company added.

This proposal, which is subject to consultation with employees, would see production from Tollcross moved to other Pladis sites within the UK and the factory ceasing operations in the second half of 2022.

Pladis identified the Tollcross site for potential closure after a comprehensive business analysis, which considered several factors, including utilisation, volume and product mix.

'Consultation Process'

David Murray, UK and Ireland managing director at Pladis, said, “We know this news will be difficult for our colleagues at Tollcross. Our priority now is to provide them with the support they need during the consultation process.

“Pladis is home to some of Britain’s best-loved brands, which have been part of the fabric of our society for nearly two hundred years. In order to protect them for generations to come, we must take steps to address excess capacity in the UK.”

The company added that the proposal is based on the need to address excess capacity across Pladis’ UK sites and ensure that it can continue to invest in the future success of the business.

The site produces McVitie’s biscuits as well as private-label products for other manufacturers.

The factory, operated by United Biscuits, produces around 50,000 tonnes of sweet and savoury products annually, according to a report in thetimes.co.uk.

In February of this year, Pladis announced plans to relocate its global head office from Middlesex to Chiswick Park in London in the summer of 2021.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

