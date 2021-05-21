Plus Adds Six New Eco-Friendly Trucks To Its Fleet

Published on May 21 2021 12:59 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Sustainability / Netherlands / Environment / PLUS

Dutch retailer Plus has announced that it has added six new eco-friendly Volvo LNG trucks to its fleet.

The move is part of the retailer’s CSR policy to create a more sustainable transport system by reducing emissions.

The company expects to reduce emissions by an average of 20% compared to trucks that run on diesel.

‘Another Great Step’

Logistics director at Plus, Rowell Versleijen, said, “We recently had the scoop of the first 50-tonne electric truck in the Netherlands. The deployment of the six new LNG trucks is another great step in making our transport activities more sustainable.

“Through such initiatives and the basically very efficient organization of our transport activities, we proudly carry the two Lean and Green stars for sustainable transport. ”

Van Straalen de Vries Transport has purchased the LNG trucks from Volvo and will supply goods to Plus supermarkets in the Netherlands.

The LNG trucks will operate daily from the Plus distribution centre in Ittervoort and supply goods to approximately 78 supermarkets in Southeast Netherlands.

Emission Reduction

Rober van Straalen, CEO of Van Straalen de Vries Transport, said, “We do not compromise on driving performance because the LNG engine works according to the diesel principle, but we do save an average of 20% CO2. This allows us to take a great step in reducing our CO2 emissions.”

The trucks run on liquefied natural gas, a purer form of fossil fuel, which reduces CO2 emissions.

Van Straalen de Vries Transport has opted for the new Volvo FM LNG trucks, which provide more comfort for drivers and offer a wide field for improved safety on the road.

The trucks are also quieter than the trucks that run on diesel, the retailer added.