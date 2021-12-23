Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Port Of Rotterdam Expects Container Traffic To Remain High In 2022

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Container traffic at the Port of Rotterdam has reached a record level this year and is expected to be high again in 2022, Europe's largest sea port has announced.

The port said that it had received 15 million containers this year up until Wednesday (22 December), marking the first time a European port had reached that level.

Container freight, measured in the equivalent of twenty-foot long containers (TEU), has increased at least 5% in 2021 from last year, when transport was heavily disrupted for months during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of containers handled in Rotterdam dropped 3% in 2020, following the record of 14.8 million TEU set in 2019.

Outlook

"We expect Rotterdam's container terminals to remain busy in 2022", the port's commercial director, Emile Hoogsteden said.

"The international fleet of container ships and terminal capacity are not growing enough to meet demand."

Rotterdam received its first container in 1966, and reached the level of 1 million TEU for the first time in 1974. Traffic increased to 5 million containers in 1997 and doubled to 10 million a year in the decade that followed.

Hoogsteden added, "The Port Authority will continue to emphasise and encourage the importance of digitisation, cooperation and data sharing to provide a better response to the global pressure on the logistics chain - now and in the future."

Freight volumes in the port of Rotterdam increased 15% on a yearly basis in the third quarter of this year as international trade continued to recover from its COVID-19 slump.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Private Label

Migros Launches New V-Love Brand
2
Private Label

McBride Names Chris Smith As New CEO
3
Retail

Biedronka Announces Pay Increases For Employees
4
Retail

Carrefour, Everli Extend Online Grocery Delivery Partnership
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com