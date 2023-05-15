REWE To Use Electric Truck Fleet In The German Capital

German supermarket chain REWE has announced it is cooperating with Swedish freight technology company Einride to supply goods to its supermarkets in the capital region.

The company intends to purchase another four electric trucks this year for its fleet in Oranienburg.

Einride provides solutions for digital, electric and autonomous freight transport. Since it was founded in 2016, the Swedish company has helped reduce the CO2 emissions of its business partners by up to 95% compared to driving with diesel, REWE said.

A networked fleet of seven fully electric trucks will supply goods to around 306 REWE supermarkets in Berlin and Brandenburg from its logistics centres in Oranienburg and Berlin-Mariendorf.

"By using the seven electric trucks, we save up to 189 tonnes of CO2 per year," said Sven Wallisch, head of transport logistics REWE region east.

Robert Ziegler, general manager Europe at Einride, added, “We are pleased that more and more companies are developing in a climate-neutral direction. Together with Germany's second largest food retailer, we can make a significant contribution to global CO2 reduction."

Hydrogen-Powered Truck

In February, REWE rolled out its first hydrogen-powered truck from its west region logistics centre in Cologne-Langelas.

According to REWE, the new truck alone can save around 58,000 kilograms of CO2 emissions per year compared to a conventional diesel truck.

REWE is conducting various tests on alternative forms of fuel this year and the results from these pilots will form the basis for future fleet procurement decisions.

"We are looking forward to the new vehicle and are very proud to be able to contribute our experience to the entire REWE Group project," said Eric Berendonk, technical manager of REWE Logistics Region West.

"This is another step in our forward-looking corporate policy."

