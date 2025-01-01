52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Germany

REWE Group Revamps Digital Loyalty Programmes

REWE Group Revamps Digital Loyalty Programmes

Pessimism Prevails Among German Firms For 2025, Survey Shows

Pessimism Prevails Among German Firms For 2025, Survey Shows

German companies feel pessimistic about the new year, with only 12.6% expecting business conditions to improve in 2025, according to a poll by the Ifo inst...

Metro AG Reports Full-Year Sales Growth Driven By sCore Strategy

Wholesaler Metro AG has reported growth in sales for the third consecutive year driven by the implementation of its sCore growth strategy.

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com