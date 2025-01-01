Germany
Pessimism Prevails Among German Firms For 2025, Survey Shows
German companies feel pessimistic about the new year, with only 12.6% expecting business conditions to improve in 2025, according to a poll by the Ifo inst...
Metro AG Reports Full-Year Sales Growth Driven By sCore Strategy
Wholesaler Metro AG has reported growth in sales for the third consecutive year driven by the implementation of its sCore growth strategy.
