Supply Chain

Rockefeller Foundation Recommends Steps To Improve Global Food Crisis

By Robert McHugh
A new report from The Rockefeller Foundation has made recommendations on how to leverage resources to end hunger and build sustainable food security.

The report draws on insights of The Rockefeller Foundation-sponsored Convening Group on Funding for Sustainable Food Security.

The Rockefeller Foundation convened nearly two dozen experts in food insecurity and food aid from around the world. Between November and December 2022, they examined how to best mobilise and leverage funding to ensure food security for all.

Funding Gaps Remain

The report recommends a shift in donor approaches to align more closely with solutions that strengthen food system resilience to climate change, conflict, and other shocks.

The foundation says that while the international community has responded to the global hunger crisis with 'unprecedented pledges' of humanitarian aid, funding gaps still remain.

More broadly, the Rockefeller Foundation claims there are concerns that humanitarian food assistance, as currently structured and delivered, is not the way to achieve resilient and sustainable food security.

'Sustainable Food Security'

"Millions of people are in desperate need of food assistance today – and as we deliver this aid, it is critical to invest in systemic change that will build sustainable food security in the longer term," said Catherine Bertini, managing director of Global Nutrition Security at The Rockefeller Foundation, former executive director of the World Food Programme, and 2003 World Food Prize Laureate.

"To solve these interconnected global challenges, governments and organisations must be willing to abandon cherished notions of what works for them in favour of what can work to bring food security to all."

Read More: Tesco Tests Low-Carbon Fertilisers To Boost Food Security, Reduce Emissions

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Robert McHugh.

ESM
ESM
ESM

