Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Russia To Resume Beef, Pork Imports From Brazilian Producers

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Russia will resume beef and pork imports from 12 subsidiaries of Brazilian producers from 25 November its agriculture safety watchdog said in a statement.

Most of the restrictions on Brazilian beef and pork producers in Russia have been in place since 2017 due to their use of the feed additive ractopamine, an allegation Brazilian meat industry groups have denied.

Moscow allowed beef imports from another three units of major Brazilian beef exporters last week as it moved to boost domestic supply.

Further supplies will resume from nine units producing pork and three units producing beef from Thursday, the watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, added. It did not name the producers.

"Rosselkhoznadzor continues to work on expanding the list of Brazilian producers certified to supply beef to Russia," it said.

Duty-Free Import Quota

Russia plans to set a duty-free import quota for up to 200,000 tonnes of beef in 2022 to boost domestic supply as part of measures the government hopes will help stabilise domestic inflation, which is at a five-year high.

For Brazil - the world's largest beef exporter - Russia is a promising market as its exports to China were temporarily suspended in September after two cases of mad cow disease were reported in the South American nation.

In 2020, beef consumption in Russia fell 3.4% year-on-year, to 1.94 million tonnes, touching a ten-year low, due to the closure of the HoReCa channel as well as lower incomes among consumers.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Lidl Aiming To Have 1,100 Stores In Britain By 2025
2
Retail

Asda Launches Draught Beer Concept
3
Retail

REWE Launches Supermarket On A Train
4
Retail

Carrefour Unveils New Concept Store In Paris
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com