Sligro Food Group Consolidates Transport Activities

Sligro Food Group, along with Koninklijke Euser, has announced that it has taken over transport activities currently operated for the group by Simon Loos Transport.

The groups announced that they expect to reach agreement on the sale of Simon Loos Transport’s current transport activities for Sligro to the two Dutch groups.

As a result of the agreement, transport activities for Sligro Delivery Service sites in Amsterdam, Berkel en Rodenrijs and Drachten will be transferred to Sligro Food Group.

Elsewhere, transport activities at sites in Vianen, Vlissingen and Sluis will be transferred to Koninklijke Euser.

'A Strategic Reorientation'

“For us, this decision stems from a strategic reorientation of our business going forward," commented Peter Appel, CEO of Simon Loos Transport. "Through this transfer, we are acting for the long term on our ambition to grow and direct our efforts most effectively towards our other business activities. We are confident that our staff are in good hands with our acquisition partners.”

Some 260 employees are to be affected by the changes, with 75% of these transferring to Sligro Food Group Transport and the other 25% moving over to Koninklijke Euser.

According to a statement from Sligo, the decision has 'no consqeuences' for the terms of employment, employment situation or location of the affected employees.

'A Great Step Forward'

“This is a great step forward in our ambition to carry out part of our transport activities on our own through Sligro Food Group Transport," added Koen Slippens, CEO of Sligro Food Group.

"In our daily ordering and delivery process, it is our drivers who serve as the valuable last point of contact with our customers. In acquiring these activities, we are laying an important foundation for Sligro Food Group Transport.”