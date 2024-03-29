Sogegross Invests €50m in Upgrading Logistics Network

Italian retail group Sogegross has earmarked €50 million for strengthening and streamlining its logistics network, as part of a larger €200 million, three-year plan.

By early 2026, the retailer is aiming to have completed a series of improvements that will create a cutting-edge, integrated logistics and distribution network, with the goal of 'better supporting [its] growing and complex sales network.'

Sogegross currently manages a flow of over 37 million products for its four brands (Basko, Ekom, GrosMarket, and Doro) across a network of distribution centres in Cameri, Tortona, Serravalle Scrivia, and Genoa Bolzaneto, totaling 133,550 square metres. The network also handles over 20,000 product references.

Expansion Plans

Following the February 2024 inauguration of the new Cameri logistics center near Novara, Sogegross plans to expand its facilities in Serravalle Scrivia and Tortona, which are dedicated to the GrosMarket Cash&Carry channel and Ekom, respectively.

This expansion will improve service usability and optimise transportation, the group said, saving over one million kilometres in travel per year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project includes building a new warehouse in Trasta near Genoa, which will be dedicated to fresh produce, including fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, and fish. This 27,000 square metre facility will replace the current one located at the Genoa Bolzaneto platform.

A tender process for the new warehouse is expected to launch soon, with an anticipated completion timeline of 18 months from the awarded date.

Genoa-based Sogegross has a network of over 260 stores across different formats in central-northern Italy, namely GrosMarket (cash and carry), Basko (supermarkets and superstores), Ekom (food discount), and Doro (franchised supermarkets and neighbourhood stores).