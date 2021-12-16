Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Strategie Grains Raises EU Wheat Export Outlook

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Strategie Grains has raised its estimate for EU soft wheat exports outside the bloc for the current 2021/22 season by more than one million tonnes as a fall in prices has made French wheat more competitive on world markets, it said on Thursday.

In a monthly report, the French firm pegged 2021/22 soft wheat exports outside the 27-country EU at 31.5 million tonnes, up from 30.4 million tonnes estimated last month.

Wheat prices have eased from last month's record highs hit on Euronext, as concerns about global wheat supply waned and amid worries over the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The fall in prices prompted a wave of demand from traditional importers. However, France was again widely expected not to be among suppliers to Algeria, its main export market, which booked around 700,000 tonnes on Tuesday.

'Export Projections'

"Although the opening of Algeria's market to Russian wheat will certainly not facilitate matters for EU exporters to this destination, our export projections have nevertheless increased since last month to China, Egypt, sub-Saharan Africa, Morocco and Vietnam," Strategie Grains said in a report.

The consultancy also lifted its forecast for EU maize exports in light of strong shipments from Romania and Bulgaria, which harvested larger crops and benefit from strong global demand, notably in the Middle East and Turkey.

It raised its estimate for the EU maize harvest to 68.3 million tonnes, from 67.8 million tonnes projected last month, due to record yields in France.

Read More: Pasta Makers Fret Over Durum Wheat Supply Crunch

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Albert Heijn Offers Wage Hike, Early Retirement For Logistics Workers
2
Technology

Lidl To Roll Out Lidl Plus App Across Germany
3
Retail

Willys Leads The Charge For Sweden's Axfood In 'Turbulent' First Half
4
A-Brands

Reckitt Benckiser Names New Chief Supply Officer
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com