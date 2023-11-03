52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Sustainable Cotton Group Boosts Tracking For Top Retailers

By Reuters
Share this article

Swiss-based sustainability group Better Cotton said it has added new functions to a platform that big retailers use to trace materials through their supply chains.

Better Cotton said retailers including Walmart and Marks & Spencer will be able to tell where cotton was grown and traded, eventually to the level of individual farms. Currently the platform tracks only the total volume of cotton produced.

Jacky Broomhead, Better Cotton senior manager, said the current functionality is much like an electrical customer who knows the sources of generation feeding their local grid, but not to individual houses. "The changes mean you'll you know what you're getting. You'll be able to see the journey the cotton has taken to you as a retailer," she said.

Created by companies and several nonprofits including the World Wildlife Fund, Better Cotton aims to support improved practices in areas like water and soil stewardship and to promote better working standards. It says it supports 2.2 million farmers globally, accounting for 22% of world cotton production.

Pressures From Consumers And Activist Groups

Fashion retailers face pressures from consumers and activist groups to sell products with less environmental impact and made in safe labor conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Better Cotton has suspended its licensing of cotton sourced from the Chinese province of Xinjiang. At the time it cited factors including human-rights concerns and audit difficulties. Western retailers have faced backlash for raising human-rights issues.

Participants in the supply chain for cotton include spinners, traders and manufacturers. Marks & Spencer's head of materials and sustainability, Katharine Beacham, said it will use the new functionality to track cotton at scale.

"By improving the traceability of our cotton further down the supply chain, we're able to work with our suppliers more closely," she said.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Orange Juice Prices Hit All-Time High Amid Bleak Production Outlook
2
Supply Chain

Carlsberg Sweden Invests In Carbon Dioxide Recycling Plant
3
Supply Chain

EU Pasta Production Exceeded Six Million Tonnes In 2022: Eurostat
4
Supply Chain

Ivory Coast Cocoa Regulator Scraps Stockpile Exemption For Bean Grinders
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com