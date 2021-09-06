Tegut Lays Foundation Stone Of New Logistics Centre

Published on Sep 6 2021 10:43 AM in Supply Chain tagged: tegut / Logistics centre / Fulda / Max Bögl Group

Tegut has laid the foundation stone of a new logistics centre in the Hessisches Kegelspiel logistics park in Hünfeld Michelsrombach in Fulda.

The 90,000 square metres logistics centre, expected to commence operations in 2023, will employ over 800 people and will supply and manage around 17,000 different items.

'A Mega-Project'

Mayor of Hünfeld, Benjamin Tschesnok, said, “Such a mega-project can only be successful if everyone pulls together. As the location city, we are happy to do our part and stand for a cooperative collaboration - right from the start.

District administrator Bernd Woide added, "After all, it is a great benefit for the city and the entire region that Tegut is investing here with a lot of trust in the location.”

The new facility will feature automation technology to support future processes, Tegut added.

The new building will have an automatic high-bay warehouse with approximately 38,000 pallet spaces and a container warehouse with around 85,000 container spaces.

The retailer added that it is investing an amount in the lower three-digit million range in the project.

'Infrastructure And Additional Capacities'

Advertisement

Managing director of Tegut, Thomas Gutberlet, stated, “We made a conscious decision when we were planning that we wanted to position ourselves for the future and with this new building we wanted to create the necessary infrastructure and additional capacities to secure the company's growth. Both goals are already clearly recognisable at this early stage of the construction site."

The retailer is constructing the building with the Max Bögl Group.

According to Johann Braun of Max Bögl Group, the coming months will see the construction of the retaining walls and the floor slab of the 37-metre tall, high-bay warehouse.