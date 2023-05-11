Commitment to innovation, quality, food safety and on-time delivery makes Spanish company Tutichip a reliable partner in snack manufacturing.

Its experienced production and R&D teams constantly analyse market trends to develop new products that meet its clients’ goals and objectives.

Tutichip has state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities that produce a broad range of fried snacks, tortilla chips, extruded puffs and popped snacks.

The company uses a variety of on-trend ingredients and safe processes to provide an extensive assortment of snacks to its customers.

Tutichip ensures a tasty, crunchy chip by using non-GMO corn kernels within the traditional method of nixtamalisation – cooking, grinding and shaping – creating the ultimate tortilla chip.

About Tutichip

Based in Barcelona, Spain, the company has a production capacity of 18,500 tonnes annually.

State-of-the-art manufacturing capacity, together with efficient logistics, allows it to reduce delivery times and improve product freshness.

The company tailors its products to meet the expectation of each customer. It uses natural flavours and can also manufacture organic versions of its products.

Tutichip’s manufacturing plant operates entirely using LED technology.

The company recycles all waste and uses photovoltaic panels to generate electricity.

All water used in the manufacturing process is treated in its treatment plant and returned to nature, completely clean.

It is a member of Sedex, an organisation that helps create more socially and environmentally sustainable businesses and supply chains.

For more information, visit www.tutichipsnacks.com.

