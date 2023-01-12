Tyson Foods To Create 400 Jobs In Illinois

Tyson Foods has announced it will be expanding its Caseyville Prepared Foods facility in Illinois, creating approximately 400 new jobs.

The expansion will help to meet the growing demand for Hillshire Farm and Jimmy Dean grab-n-go snacking and breakfast items.

Automated Warehousing And Robotics

In a statement, the food company indicated that the move is the result of an ongoing $180-million (€167 million) expansion project.

Tyson Foods plans to add seven state-of-the-art production lines. Additionally, 270,000 square feet will be added to the existing Caseyville facility to increase automated warehousing and robotics.

The company plans to hire for positions across the maintenance, Food Safety Quality Assurance (FSQA), warehousing, production, and management departments.

About 250 of these team members are expected to start work across four new production lines by September 2023, while 150 are expected to begin work across three new production lines by the project’s completion, the company added.

'Community Outreach'

"Since our facility’s operations began in 2005, Tyson Foods has become a pillar of our community, contributing to our city’s economic growth and giving back to the residents of Caseyville through community outreach," said Christopher Rogers, manager of Tyson Foods Caseyville Plant.

"This expansion will allow us to welcome hundreds of new team members to Tyson Foods, while being better equipped to serve the community we call home,” he added.

The facility expansion officially started construction in August 2022 and is due for completion in late 2024.

New Plans For 2023

In October 2022, Tyson Foods announced plans to combine all its corporate teams from the Chicago, Downers Grove, and Dakota Dunes locations to its world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas, with phased relocation planned for team members in early 2023.

Tyson Foods said it hopes the move will foster closer collaboration, enhance team member agility, and enable faster decision-making.

