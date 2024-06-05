Vion Food Group To Focus On Benelux

Meat producer Vion Food Group plans to focus on production and sourcing in the Benelux region.

Vion believes that the region will help expand its market leadership in pork and beef as well as animal welfare and sustainability.

Chief executive of Vion Food Group, Ronald Lotgerink, explained, "To achieve our ambitious goal of becoming the most sustainable meat company in Europe, we need to prioritise. We see a clear opportunity to improve our position by capitalising on our strong heritage with farmers and established networks.

"Our plan is to focus on production in the Benelux in order to consolidate sustainable positions in our home markets and the EU."

German Business

Earlier this year, the company announced a strategic review of its operations in Germany, including downsizing through divestments and closures.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company added that it has attracted interest in its remaining assets in Germany after the divestiture of some operations earlier in the year.

It will conduct a formal review of its strategic options and final decisions will be made after discussions with potentially interested parties.

Sustainable Production

In recent years, Vion has invested in various sustainability measures, including solar panels, refrigeration systems and other carbon footprint improvements, as well as pioneering projects in animal welfare and food safety.

These investments create the basis for the sustainable future development of the German sites and provide them with an attractive operational base, the company noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are determined to find the strongest partners for our German portfolio who offer the best concept for the successful future development of these companies. This is our promise to our employees, our farmers and our customers," Lotgerink added.

Vion aims to maintain all business relationships and fulfil its commitments to the partners until the completion of the potential transactions and ensure a smooth transition.