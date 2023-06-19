52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Walmart Opens High-Tech Fulfillment Center Near Indianapolis

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

Walmart has announced the opening of a new 2.2 million square foot fulfilment centre, located 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis, in McCordsville.

The space is Walmart’s largest fulfilment centre to date and has been developed to expand access to the retailer’s next-day or two-day shipping services.

Combined with the rest of Walmart’s fulfilment network, the retailer said these next-generation fulfilment centres will enable Walmart to reach 95% of the US population with the service.

Walmart Fulfilment Services

Walmart Fulfilment Services, Walmart’s end-to-end third-party fulfilment service, will also leverage the space to fulfil Marketplace items.

The McCordsville fulfilment enter is the second of four next generation facilities developed by the retailer, with the aim of achieving faster shipping and delivery, while increasing Walmart.com order fulfilment capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walmart said the additional benefits of this technology include new career pathways and 'job comfort' for associates. The McCordsville fulfilment centre will be home to more than 1,000 Walmart associates.

The retailer is now hiring for a variety of positions, including tech-focused jobs.

'Major Milestone'

“The McCordsville grand opening marks a major milestone in our supply chain modernisation journey,” commented Karisa Sprague, senior vice president, Fulfilment Network Operations for Walmart US.

“With more customers shopping online, we’re leveraging state-of-the-art technology to increase speed of delivery all while creating tech empowered career opportunities for our associates.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Grand Opening

Walmart associates were joined by local elected officials and community members to celebrate the grand opening of the new facility.

The retailer commemorated the opening by donating of $5,000 (€4,566) to two local charitable organisations – Riley Children’s Foundation and Mt. Vernon Education Foundation.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Lidl Spain Creates 250 Jobs At Andalusia Logistics Facility
2
Supply Chain

EU Overhaul Of ESG Ratings Industry Rules Has Further To Run
3
Supply Chain

Bunzl Flags Flat First-Half Underlying Revenue Growth
4
Supply Chain

Walmart To Invest In Beef-Packing Plant In Kansas
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com