Walmart Opens High-Tech Fulfillment Center Near Indianapolis

Walmart has announced the opening of a new 2.2 million square foot fulfilment centre, located 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis, in McCordsville.

The space is Walmart’s largest fulfilment centre to date and has been developed to expand access to the retailer’s next-day or two-day shipping services.

Combined with the rest of Walmart’s fulfilment network, the retailer said these next-generation fulfilment centres will enable Walmart to reach 95% of the US population with the service.

Walmart Fulfilment Services

Walmart Fulfilment Services, Walmart’s end-to-end third-party fulfilment service, will also leverage the space to fulfil Marketplace items.

The McCordsville fulfilment enter is the second of four next generation facilities developed by the retailer, with the aim of achieving faster shipping and delivery, while increasing Walmart.com order fulfilment capacity.

Walmart said the additional benefits of this technology include new career pathways and 'job comfort' for associates. The McCordsville fulfilment centre will be home to more than 1,000 Walmart associates.

The retailer is now hiring for a variety of positions, including tech-focused jobs.

'Major Milestone'

“The McCordsville grand opening marks a major milestone in our supply chain modernisation journey,” commented Karisa Sprague, senior vice president, Fulfilment Network Operations for Walmart US.

“With more customers shopping online, we’re leveraging state-of-the-art technology to increase speed of delivery all while creating tech empowered career opportunities for our associates.”

Grand Opening

Walmart associates were joined by local elected officials and community members to celebrate the grand opening of the new facility.

The retailer commemorated the opening by donating of $5,000 (€4,566) to two local charitable organisations – Riley Children’s Foundation and Mt. Vernon Education Foundation.

