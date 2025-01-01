Ahold
Ahold Delhaize Publishes Updated Financial Data Following Merger
Ahold Delhaize has published pro forma combined financial information following its recent merger, which indicates a restated combined net income for H1 20...
Ahold Delhaize Announces Resignation Of James McCann
Ahold Delhaize has announced that James McCann, a prominent member of its management board, has resigned from his post. McCann, who joined Ahold in...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com