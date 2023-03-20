52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Just Eat Teams Up With Iceland For Rapid Grocery Delivery Service

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Just Eat Takeaway has announced a new partnership with frozen food retailer Iceland to offer delivery of groceries within 30 minutes across the UK.

The service will launch by the end of April with more than 200 Iceland stores in London, Manchester, Belfast and Leeds.

It will be rolled out to more cities during the course of the year, Just Eat added.

Amy Heather, director of strategic accounts at Just Eat stated, "Our partnership with Iceland is another big step in our grocery delivery journey in the UK, bringing even more convenient grocery options to our customers.

"Iceland is a brand that champions local communities with stores on high streets across the whole UK, and we are excited to partner with them to deliver groceries to meet the demands of even more households looking for fast, convenient grocery options."

Grocery Delivery Service

Shoppers will have access to more than 5,000 products via the Just Eat app, including everyday essentials and fresh and frozen produce.

In 2022, Just Eat’s grocery estate expanded to over 2,500 sites on the platform, reaching 97% of all UK postcodes.

Just Eat Takeaway.com already supports over 30,000 grocery and convenience stores on its platforms globally, including partnerships with Getir, Asda, Sainsbury's, Co-op, Ahold, Carrefour, Booker, SPAR, Shell, 7-Eleven, among others.

Justin Addison, international and wholesale director at Iceland Foods, said, "We are excited to be partnering with Just Eat, enabling us to expand our offering with instant delivery at the click of a button.

"We strive to support our customers in any way we can, which includes providing great value, with convenient groceries, even on those days when they do not visit us in store."

Read More: Just Eat Takeaway Reports Small 2022 Core Profit, Sees Better 2023

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Tesco Reaches Target Of 600 Stores With Electric Vehicle Charging Points
2
Technology

Bonnysa Enables Real-Time Payment For Its 1,600 Workers
3
Technology

Deliveroo Anticipating Earnings Growth This Year After Positive End To 2022
4
Technology

Self-Driving Startup Gatik Strikes Deal With Kroger
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com