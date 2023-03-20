Just Eat Teams Up With Iceland For Rapid Grocery Delivery Service

Just Eat Takeaway has announced a new partnership with frozen food retailer Iceland to offer delivery of groceries within 30 minutes across the UK.

The service will launch by the end of April with more than 200 Iceland stores in London, Manchester, Belfast and Leeds.

It will be rolled out to more cities during the course of the year, Just Eat added.

Amy Heather, director of strategic accounts at Just Eat stated, "Our partnership with Iceland is another big step in our grocery delivery journey in the UK, bringing even more convenient grocery options to our customers.

"Iceland is a brand that champions local communities with stores on high streets across the whole UK, and we are excited to partner with them to deliver groceries to meet the demands of even more households looking for fast, convenient grocery options."

Grocery Delivery Service

Shoppers will have access to more than 5,000 products via the Just Eat app, including everyday essentials and fresh and frozen produce.

In 2022, Just Eat’s grocery estate expanded to over 2,500 sites on the platform, reaching 97% of all UK postcodes.

Just Eat Takeaway.com already supports over 30,000 grocery and convenience stores on its platforms globally, including partnerships with Getir, Asda, Sainsbury's, Co-op, Ahold, Carrefour, Booker, SPAR, Shell, 7-Eleven, among others.

Justin Addison, international and wholesale director at Iceland Foods, said, "We are excited to be partnering with Just Eat, enabling us to expand our offering with instant delivery at the click of a button.

"We strive to support our customers in any way we can, which includes providing great value, with convenient groceries, even on those days when they do not visit us in store."

