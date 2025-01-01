Alcohol
UK Inflation Picks Up Unexpectedly In December After Tobacco Duty Rise
Britain's annual rate of consumer price inflation (CPI) sped up for the first time in 10 months in December following an increase in tobacco duty, increasi...
Why Brewers Aren't Worried About Wegovy Users Drinking Less Beer
Global brewers AB InBev and Carlsberg this week played down concerns among some investors that demand for weight-loss drugs may lead to a sharp drop i...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com