Aldi Launches Aldi Express With Instacart For Faster Delivery

Aldi USA and grocery delivery app Instacart have announced the launch of Aldi Express – a new virtual convenience store that seeks to provide quick delivery of the discounter's products to customers.

The service is now available to customers from more than 2,100 Aldi locations across the country, and will include convenience items such as prepared foods, snacks and drinks along with grocery staples and household essentials.

Aldi says the service gives customers access to nearly 2,000 popular items, delivered as quickly as 30-minutes.

"We know our customers live hectic lives, and sometimes that means they don't have time to make it to the grocery store - even for a quick trip," said Scott Patton, vice-president of national buying at Aldi USA.

"Through Aldi Express, we're making shopping more convenient so you can satisfy a craving or get a missing ingredient in minutes. Together with Instacart, we'll continue to find ways to innovate and make the online grocery experience even more effortless and accessible."

Aldi began offering delivery services via Instacart in 2017. Instacart now delivers from more than 2,200 Aldi stores and powers pickup for more than 1,500 Aldi stores nationwide.

The companies expanded their partnership in 2018 to include alcohol delivery, and Aldi was one of the first retailers to accept EBT SNAP online through Instacart in November 2020.

"We're proud to deepen our partnership with Aldi through the introduction of Aldi Express. With this launch, we're making it easier for customers nationwide to get their favourite Aldi staples delivered faster than ever before," said Ryan Hamburger, vice president of retail at Instacart.

"We know how important it is to get what you need when you want it - whether it's a last-minute delivery for a missing dinner ingredient, milk for the baby or simply wanting a late-night snack."

