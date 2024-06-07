A Toast-Worthy Collaboration: Dolly Parton Launches Dolly Wines

Get ready to raise your glass and sing along this summer as global superstar Dolly Parton adds a new note to her repertoire with Dolly Wines in partnership with Parton Family Cellars and Accolade Wines.

Dolly Wines California Chardonnay 2023 - the first of the series - will hit the shelves of leading retailers in the United States in July 2024.

This Chardonnay is a blend of white peach, sweet cream and toasty oak, offering a 'perfectly balanced sweetness'.

And that's not all – there are exciting offers for shoppers!

Consumers in the US who pre-order Dolly Wines California Chardonnay 2023 via the Vivino wine marketplace can avail of the limited-time ‘$1 Dolly Days.’

The offer allows shoppers to sign up for a month of Vivino Plus and receive free shipping on their orders.

Shipping of the pre-sale orders will commence on 25 June 2024.

Dolly Wines Range

The initial Dolly Wines range will also feature a Rosé and Prosecco variant as well as a fourth Sparkling version.

The Rosé and Prosecco will be released in retailer stores across the United Kingdom in the Fall of 2024, while the Sparkling wine will launch in Australia this September under the Dolly Parton label.

“We are beyond excited to bring Dolly Wines to the world,” Accolade Wines chief marketing officer, Sandy Mayo said.

“Dolly herself was involved in all aspects of each wine, and we think they capture her captivating sense of fun and sparkle perfectly. Like the lady herself, we think everyone, everywhere will love it. Go ahead, pour yourself a cup of ambition!”

