Nestlé Launches Air Fryer-Friendly Products To Meet Growing Demand

Food giant Nestlé has developed a range of products suitable for the air fryer, responding to the appliance's soaring popularity among consumers across the globe.

The United States witnessed a steady increase in the sales of air fryers for nearly a decade, with an estimated two-thirds of households now owning one, Nestlé added.

In April of this year, Nestlé launched Stouffer’s Melt-FULLS frozen sandwiches are prepared meals designed specifically for air fryer cooking in the US.

American consumers are showing an increasing interest in preparing foods like Hot Pockets directly from the air fryer, the food giant noted.

The food giant has, therefore, added air fryer cooking instructions directly on the packaging for some of its biggest brands, including Hot Pockets and DiGiornio personal pizzas.

In Australia and the United Kingdom, the company is offering Maggi seasonings for air fryers to elevate the crunch and flavour of dishes.

Made with natural herbs and spices, these seasoning packets make it easier to cook delicious meals at home.

Nestlé added that it has also captured this trend in China with Totole air fryer seasonings, which deliver a carefully proportioned and authentic taste experience.

'Innovative Culinary Solutions'

Commenting on the innovations, Nikhil Chand, head of the food strategic business unit at Nestlé, said, "As we strive to meet the evolving needs of our consumers, we remain committed to exploring innovative culinary solutions across various geographies.

"With consumers increasingly turning to technologies like the air fryer, our ability to innovate at speed enables us to be at the forefront of this wave through our powerful brands, providing tasty and convenient options."

Swen Rabe, Head of Nestlé's product technology centre for food in Singen, Germany, added, "These products were developed using Nestlé's scientific expertise and knowledge of flavours, formulations and production.

"Through the smart use of ingredients and extensive testing with our R&D chefs to improve the cooking process, we are able to deliver a great food experience."

Nestlé plans to expand its range of solutions for this appliance by entering new markets and developing new solutions across its biggest brands.

It will also develop new formats for frozen prepared whole meals in the US.